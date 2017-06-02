Mauritius: UNODC Pledges Assistance to Elaborate Drug Control Master Plan for Mauritius

press release

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has reiterated its support to Mauritius in its relentless fight against drug scourge. In this context the UNODC will collaborate with the Government in the elaboration of a National Drug Control Master Plan for Mauritius.

This was at the fore of discussions yesterday afternoon during a courtesy call by the Consultant and former Regional HIV Adviser, UNODC, Dr. Reychad Abdool, on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Dr. Abdool expressed satisfaction regarding the fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister on issues of drug trafficking and crime, approaches to prevent drug proliferation targeting both local and foreign drug dealers and their networks as well as drug consumers.

Dr. Abdool underscored the Prime Minister's determination and commitment to deploy all means to combat the surge of drugs which is causing enormous harm to the society. Moreover, he expressed his satisfaction for the Prime Minister's conviction in ensuring and monitoring the overall coordination regarding the implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan.

The elaboration of a National Drug Control Master Plan is the focus of a three-day workshop currently being held at the Le Voilà Hotel, Bagatelle organised at the initiative of the Ministry of Defence and Rodrigues, and the Prime Minister's Office in collaboration with the UNODC. Various stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, NGOs and the civil society are attending the workshop in a bid to come up with concrete proposals towards the charting of a Master Plan.