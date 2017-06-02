Ghana: Is Cowries the New in-Thing for Ghanaian Female Singers?

Over the years Ghanaian female musicians have been seen rocking different hairstyles (I believe the term is weave-on) whether in their photos, on stage (during a performance) or in a music video. They looked very beautiful and most times their image complimented their voice power.

In recent time (referring to the past 2 years) songstress NanaYaa, daughter of music legend Pat Thomas brought a new weave style that was a blend of braids and cowries.

I know many will recall that NanaYaa of Kojo Antwi's hit song 'Emirika' fame bathed in cowries as her new image after re-surfacing onto the music scene recently with her hit singles - 'Ego Be' (which got her nomination for best female vocalist of the year in 2016) and Handkerchief ft Samini among many other songs.

A year down the line, after the Hi-life, neo - soul Afrobeats artiste NanaYaa brought the cowries heat, it looks like it has paved the way for other female musicians like songstress Efya.

Efya, the award-winning artiste in recent times has been seen rocking cowries in her photo shoot, a video and an art cover.

Efya who has also inked a deal with Wizkid's Star boy entertainment has been seen rocking cowries in two music videos with Wizkid. A typical example is 'Daddy yo' music video.

To confirm our story as to whether cowries is the new ISH for Ghanaian female artistes, NanaYaa who recently thrilled patrons at the African union Live Jamz show over the weekend at the Oxford Mall in Osu was seen rocking a long braids with cowries and the fans loved it.

Efya on the other hand just released a new art work for her new single 'until the dawn' produced by Maleek Berry and she is rocking cowries in her braids just like how NanaYaa rocks her cowries.

Now, I know cowries has been in existence for years if not decades and I know also know that other people have been rocking cowries for a long time and that it is designed for some special people but everyone knows that cowries brand started with singer NanaYaa.

Any way, I am happy that these two huge names are pushing the cowries' idea because it gives us as Ghanaian and African our true identity with our music and image.

Way to go ladies, keep pushing the African dream to the world with the African cowries image.

If you are a young girl who adores these superstars, then your new hairstyle should be braids with cowries.