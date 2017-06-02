Dodoma — The government has set aside sh8.62billion for implementation of key water projects in 19 villages in Morogoro Region.

Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation, Eng Isack Kamwelwe told the National Assembly on Friday that the Morogoro South -East Municipal Council has also set aside sh150millin for conducting feasibility study and architectural designs for gravity water schemes which will serve for Mwalazi, Luholole, Kibuko, Madam, Lubungo and Maseyu villages.

He was responding to a question from Morogoro South -East MP Mgumba Omary (CCM) who wanted to now the government will end water woes in his constituency.