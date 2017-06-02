Nigeria: Chukwu Leads APC Talent Hunt Football Competition

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has picked a former Super Eagles chief coach, Christian Chukwu, to lead its talent hunt football contest, tagged National Unity Cup Football Competition.

The APC National Youth Leader, Dasuki Ibrahim Jalo, who inaugurated the committee at the party's national secretariat in Abuja yesterday, said the tournament will involve non-league players in the six geo-political zones.

Jalo said that the competition, scheduled for July, is part of the APC mandate to initiate and implement strategic programs that would endear the party to the Nigerian youths.

He said the competition, which is organized in conjunction with Zonal and States Youth Leaders, has been endorsed by the party's leadership.

Jalo said, "This competition would bring out hidden talents in the field of football which can be showcased to the world for future benefits to individual and the nation at large. It also has ability to develop individual physical mental thinking and emotions."