Nigeria: Pinnick, Dikko, Aiteo Chieftains Meet Eagles in Paris

NFF President Amaju Pinnick, 2nd Vice President/LMC chairman Shehu Dikko and top executives of Nigeria's foremost energy solutions company, Aiteo Group were at the Super Eagles' Hyatt Regency Hotel camp in Paris yesterday.

The NFF and Aiteo Group signed a landmark 5-Year partnership agreement five weeks ago, which made the energy solutions company Optimum Partner of the NFF.

The company's Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Francis Peters and the Group Executive Director (Corporate Services/General Counsel), Barrister Andrew Obinna Onyearu, were with Pinnick and Dikko.

NFF and Aiteo Group's agreement is to take care of the remuneration of coaches of all the national teams, taking a huge financial burden off the shoulders of the Football Federation, a move the NFF President has described as the first of several to come."We have come to introduce these unique Nigerians (Peters and Onyearu) to you (Super Eagles), so that you can put your minds at rest that all your interests are receiving the right kind of attention by the NFF," Pinnick assured.

"Aiteo have matched their words with action. The issue of payment of Coaches of the National Teams will no longer be a headache for the NFF. The first set of payments have been made and all those concerned will begin to get their confirmations any moment from now."