Nigeria: Abaji Chairman Appoints New LEA Secretary

The Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, has appointed Alhaji Akilu Ramalan Mansur as the new secretary of the Local Education Authority (LEA) of the council.

Akilu, who holds a bachelor's degree in Education from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, was until his appointment the principal of Junior Secondary School (JSS) Sabon Gari in the area.

A statement by the press secretary to the council chairman, Abayi Rebbeca Amos, said the appointment of the new LEA secretary, was sequel to approval by the FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello.

She added that the appointment was in recognition of his honesty, hard-work and dedication to duty while he served as school principal.

The chairman, while congratulating the newly appointed secretary wished him a successful tenure at the LEA.