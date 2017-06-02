Nigeria: Lawyers Protest As Katsina Commission of Enquiry Concludes Sitting

Katsina — The Katsina State Judicial Commission of Enquiry investigating the alleged misappropriation of about N46 billion by the immediate past governor, Ibrahim Shema alongside his top officials, has rounded up its sitting amidst protests by the defence counsels.

Chairman of the commission, Barrister Ado Maaji said about 12 memos were tabled before the commission and thanked those that participated in the commission's work.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Shema's lead counsel Barrister Uyi Igunma said it was odd the way the commission winded up. "It's strange also we are served in respect of memo 10 and11 only to come today to see five other memos tabled for which our clients were not served and again we brought a letter to the secretary of the commission informing them of an appeal and stay of injunction and they refused to collect. I raised it during sitting before the chairman and he promised to allow me time only to hurriedly conclude," he said.

In their remarks, Barrister, Sada Abdullahi and Peter Israel had told the commission that it was only pertinent in line with fair hearing to give them time to adequately cross examine witnesses for entrenchment of fundamental rights to fair hearing.

Meanwhile, at yesterday's sitting the state government tendered over 400 documents as evidences in alleged misappropriation of about N14.2 billion at the state's Road Maintenance Agency, and another N8 billion at the Ministry of Environment, Department of Community Development and that of girl child, special duties and almajiri education.