Nigeria: Obaje, Ammeh and Ubong Chase VAT Wonder Goal Prize

FC IfeanyiUbah's goal poacher and last season's top scorer, Godwin Obaje made the list for the VAT Wonder Goal Award and will contend with Akwa United's Friday Ubong and Wilfred Ammeh of Niger Tornadoes in the latest shortlist announced by the League Management Company (LMC).

The three nominees made the final cut in a match day that recorded 23 goals and with seven other goals considered good enough for listing.

Obaje switched to FC IfeanyiUbah from Wikki Tourists after emerging the highest scorer last season and have so far netted nine times this term but it was his second effort against Kano Pillars that has earned him a chance to contest for the best goal of the week honour.

Showing huge predatory instincts, Obaje amidst tight marking from four defenders inside the box calmed his nerves to link up a cross from the left side and without controlling the ball, leaned to his left, then shot to the roof of the net with his right. It was a delightful ending to a move that was initiated from the half line involving just two players before Obaje dropped the ball in the net.

On a day Niger Tornadoes doused the fire from MFM, Ammeh made good a miscuing by a team made. A right footed player, Ammeh showed versatility of both legs when he deftly controlled the mis-kicked pass, pushed twice to displace two markers and position well for a right footed blaze that hit the upper inner part of the net. It was simply a goal no goalkeeper could do anything apart and this was without prejudice for the maze of legs inside the goal area.

Ubong's goal is similar to the two other shortlisted goals only to the extent that it shook the top end of the net. But his was a sheer effort in bravery and big heart. A stubborn ABS backline had on two occasions repelled moves by Akwa United through the left side and on the third time, the ball fell to Ubong who caressed with his left foot to release a rocket that sailed upwards into the net from 30 meters. The crowd rose in appreciation and his team mates piled atop him on the grass in celebration.