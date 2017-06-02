Cameroon: Archbishop Commits Suicide

The Archbishop of Bafia, Cameroon, Mgr Jean Marie Benoît Balla has reportedly taken his own life by jumping into the Sanaga River around the Ebebda Bridge in Cameroon.

The Catholic community launched a search for the clergyman after his Land Cruiser SUV with registration plate number CE 9503V was found on the Ebebda bridge Wednesday afternoon- about 90km from Yaounde.

A search of the vehicle revealed his ID card, driver's license and car documents.

However, a handwritten note on the letter head of the diocese simply read "Je suis dans l'eau", which translated into English as "I am in the water" was also found in the car, local news website, cameroon-info.net reported.

Naseri Paul Bea, Governor of the Centre region, the Divisional Officer of the locality and other administrative authorities were reported to have rushed to the scene with security forces.

The Divisional Officer, D.O, of Ebebda, told journalists that a Reverend Father informed him about the incident at about 1pm.

"I immediately ran to the scene and saw for myself. The car is truly here on the bridge and the note the Bishop left suggests he jumped into the river", said the DO.

He also said no damage had been done to the car which indicates there was no violence.