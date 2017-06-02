Nigeria: Woman Hires Assassins to Kill Ex-Lover

Benin — The Edo State Police Command is hunting for a lady who allegedly hired assassins to kill her ex-lover, Mr. Okundolor Omoruyi.

It was gathered that the lady whose identity was yet to be ascertained, allegedly contracted the killers after she was jilted by the late Omoruyi.

It was further gathered that the 39-year-old Omoruyi was killed at Utagban quarters in Egor Local Government Area few weeks after he arrived Nigeria from Italy.

Parading the suspects arrested in connection with the killing, the state's Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, said another 18-year-old girl was killed by the gang for recognising one of them.

He said the lady contracted the suspects to kill the Italian returnee, assuring that other suspects in the killing would soon be apprehended.

One of the suspects who gave his name as Odion Igbinogun, said one of the suspects named Power, who is at large, pulled the trigger that killed Omoruyi.

He said he was only asked to accompany them on the assassination mission.

According to him, the deal to kill Omoruyi was sealed at a bar but that he could not recognise the lady that gave out the job, saying: "My friend put me into this problem. He said I should follow them somewhere. When we got to a shop, he said I should collect the apron from the seller. I didn't know how much was in the apron.

"I later saw my friend who brought out a gun and killed the girl. They later said we should go to another place where we killed the man."