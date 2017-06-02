2 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Yobe Speaker Seeks Constituency Project Funds for House Members

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — The Speaker, Yobe State House of Assembly, Hon Adamu Dala Dogo has appealed to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam to provide House members with funds for constituency projects.

Dogo made this call Wednesday while distributing constituency empowerment materials organised by Honourable Goni Bukar Lawan, a member representing Bursari/Gaidam/Yunusari federal constituency in Dapchi town.

He said the allocation of funds for the constituency projects would enable House members meet the expectations of their constituents beyond lawmaking.

Flagging off the distribution, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said the gesture demonstrated by the lawmaker was rare especially in Yobe 'where those elected have deserted their constituencies and become Abuja-based politicians.'

