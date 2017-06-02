The Kenyan music industry is in mourning following the death of former Calif Records singer Laety Laetitia.

The mellow-voiced singer died on Thursday but the cause of her death is yet to be revealed.

Her death was announced by her family via social media on Friday. The family also shared and translated the lyrics to her latest song Alamo .

The singer and song writer had taken a low profile for a while until last month when she released her new single Alamo .

She was signed to Calif Records in the early 2000 and did the popular Number Yako hit in collaboration with rapper Flexx. Her other popular hit is Siwezi Mind featuring Kano Boyz.

According to her Facebook profile, besides her musical career, Laety was a co-director, motivational speaker and management consultant at Women Of Wonder Kenya (WOW), management consultant at Redfellas International and a former motivational speaking/events manager at Sauti ya Ma-youth.

Kenyan musician took to social media to send their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.