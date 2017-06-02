Mauritius: Les Premières Assises De La Securité Routière to Be Held Next Week

press release

Les Premières Assises de la Securité Routière with the view to validate the National Road Safety Strategy will be held on 8 June 2017. The National Road Safety Strategy defines ten strategic fields of action with an overriding objective of achieving a 50% reduction in the number of 'killed and serious injury" crashes by the year 2025.

The event will be conducted under the patronage of the United Nations (UN) in light of the UN recommendations at the mid-term of the Decade of Action for Road Safety. This will be a platform providing an opportunity to identify and measure discrepancies in the Plan of Action on road safety.

The Special Envoy of the UN on Road Safety, Mr Jean Todt, delegated by the UN Secretary General, will make an address on road safety at the Assises.

In 2011, the UN officially proclaimed the period 2011-2020 as the Decade of Action for Road Safety. The objective is to stabilise and then reduce the forecast level of road traffic fatalities around the world by increasing activities conducted at the national, regional and global levels. It covers critical areas for action from enhancing roads and vehicles to improving the behaviour of drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians.