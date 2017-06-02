2 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Malaika Under New Management

Dar es Salaam — Weeks after it was revealed that singer Malaika would be working with Scottish producer David Rhode in a new project, she has revealed that this was part of her new management's efforts.

Speaking to The Beat this week, the singer said her new management team has set her on a different path which means that for now all she has to do is to concentrate on the creative part of her work and leave the rest to the team.

"I think this is one of the best things to have happened to me ever since I started doing music especially in an industry where not many female musicians make it top and stay there," said Malaika.

According to her all was set and she believes that her work with Urban Studios would add a different touch to her music maintaining the basics whereas adding a different touch to her Bongo Flava feel.

She however remained tight leaped over the exact date when the new project is likely to take off given the recent publicity over the new arrangement.

