2 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court - Okah Has Case On Terrorism

By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Charles Okah and Obi Nwabueze to face trial over the October 1, 2010 independence day bombing in Abuja that killed 12 persons.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole, who was ruling on a no-case-submission made by the duo challenging their trial, however discharged the defendants on treason charges over allegation of attempting to kill former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

In dismissing the treason charges, the judge said the prosecution did not lead evidence on whether or not the then president was "intimidated or over-awed by the twin blasts of October 1, 2010" which occurred near the Eagle Square venue of the 58th independence anniversary celebrations.

He said neither a witness from the Guards Brigade nor the president himself testified that the celebration abruptly ended and the president, who was seated with other invited Heads of governments, was ferried to safety as a result of the explosions.

The defendants had submitted that after 17 witnesses and forensic analysis the prosecution has not made out a prima facie case against them, and asked the court to dismiss the charges.

