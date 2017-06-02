2 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ... Gives Marching Order to Rangers Technical Crew

The General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of Rangers International FC of Enugu Christian Chukwu has warned the club's coaches against awful outings in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

This is contained in a statement credited to Chukwu by Foster Chime, Media Officer of the club in Enugu yesterday.

Chukwu was quoted as saying that the coaches needed to sit up following the club's scandalous 4-0 defeat by Abia Warriors in Umuahia on May 28.

The General Manager said it was time the club performed well or the technical crew would face the wrath of the management.

He said the technical crew had been given marching order to produce results in the next few matches, starting with Sunday's game against Nasarawa United FC in Enugu.

Chukwu urged the head coach, Chukwuma Agbo, to ensure that he always carried the technical crew along in whatever decision concerning the players.(NAN)

