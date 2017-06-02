2 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FG Promises to Tackle Housing Challenges for Workers

By Abbas Jimoh

The Executive Secretary, federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, Dr Hannatu Adamu Fika has expressed hope that the housing challenges faced by federal Public Servants will soon be over.

Mrs Fika stated this when the National Executive Council of Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN) paid her a business visit in her office yesterday in Abuja.

According to her, the visit will activate multiple opportunities for the federal workers to access mortgages to own their own homes provided it is affordable.

She noted that civil servants who are being shortchanged in accessing their contributions into National Housing Fund (NHF) because of extraneous conditions by the Primary Mortgage Institutions (PMI) will now breathe a sign of relief through the proposed working relationship with the Board which has the mandate to provide soft and convenient mortgages to federal government staff.

Speaking earlier remarks, the President of the association and Chief Executive of Trust Bond Mortgage Bank, Mr. Adeniyi Akinnusi expressed appreciation to the Dr Hannatu Adamu Fika led board for her determination to ensure that workers' housing needs were met.

