1 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: JTF Kills 4 Suspected Sea Robbers in Rivers, Destroys Kidnappers Den in Bayelsa

The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to the Niger Delta says it has destroyed a hideout used by kidnappers in Bayelsa and killed four suspected sea robbers in crossfire.

Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, Spokesman of the JTF, christened Operation Delta Safe, confirmed the development in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yenagoa.

Abdullahi said that the JTF also recovered two AK-47 rifles during the two operations.

"Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE on Tuesday ambushed a gang of sea robbers along KM-45 AWOBA Waterways in Rivers State.

"During the ambush operation, four robbers met their waterloo.

"Items recovered include 2× AK-47 rifles, quantity 3× AK-47 magazines, quantity 22 ammunitions and one speed boat mounted with one 200 Horse-Power engine.

"In another development, troops patrol along Bayelsa waterways acting on information, raided a sea pirates hideout along FORUPA-LOBIA waterways.

"However, sea pirates on sighting troops advance fled the hideout, and left behind 3× fiber boats and one 75 Horse-Power engine.

"The hideout was subsequently destroyed instantly while the troops continue with their patrols," he said.

The spokesman said that the Commander Operation DELTA SAFE, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, commended law abiding citizens for their support by providing timely and useful information to troops.

He appealed for more cooperation from inhabitants of Joint Operation Area.

He assured the communities, oil companies and other stakeholders of OPDS resolve to protect oil and gas infrastructure.

He said that the military would stop at nothing to prevent and deter crude oil theft, sea robbery, pipeline vandalism and other form of criminalities in the region that could impact negatively on the economy of the nation. NAN

