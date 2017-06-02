East Africa: Bill On Cross-Border Trade Sails Through

Arusha — A bill that seeks to fast-track movement of professionals within the East African Community bloc has sailed through the first reading in the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

The EAC Cross Border Trade in Professional Services Bill, 2017 was read for the first time on Tuesday. It seeks to make provisions for opening the country borders for professionals to practice throughout the Community.

Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde, a lawmaker from Uganda who moved it, says once enacted the Bill is set to boost the implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol which aims to achieve free movement of persons, labour and services.

At the same time, the bill should see the operationalisation of Article 76 of the EAC Treaty which provides for the rights of establishment and residence of the citizens within the Community.

In the same regard, it takes into account the provisions of Article 10 on free movement of workers and Article 11 on harmonisation and mutual recognition of academic and professional qualifications across the region.

According to a senior public relations officer with Eala, Mr Bobi Odiko, having sailed through the first reading in the House,the EAC Cross Border Trade in Professional Services Bill, 2017 will now be committed to the relevant committees. Three other crucial bills were passed by the House. These are the EAC Youth Council Bill, 2017, the EAC Mining Bill, 2017 and the EAC Appropriation Bill, 2017 and would also be taken to the House committees before they are formally debated.

The EAC Mining Bill 2017, moved by Chris Opoka-Okumu (Uganda) hopes to provide legal framework for the regulation of mining operations in the Community.

It seeks to implement the EAC Vision 2050 and specifically to operationalise Article 114(2) (c ) (iv) of the EAC Treaty which calls for harmonisation of mining regulations to ensure environmentally friendly and sound mining practices.

The Bill further provides for a transparent and accountable mechanism for the reporting of mining and mineral related activities in the Community. It is to ultimately reduce the differences in the operating environment for the mining sector.

The EAC Youth Council Bill, 2017 moved by Ms Susan Nakawuki (Uganda) is premised on Article 120 of the EAC Treaty and seeks to implement the EAC Youth Policy 2014 which is an integral part of the 4th EAC Development Strategy 2011/2012 - 2015/2016.

The Bill recognises that Partner States have diverse laws and policies regarding the youth in their territories. The Bill therefore attempts to harmonise the laws and regulations pertaining to youth in the Community.

The Appropriation Bill, 2017 on its part, makes provision for appropriation out of the budget of EAC for specified amounts of money for the services and purposes of the Community for the financial year ending June 30, 2018.