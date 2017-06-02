Tanzania: Kleyah, Mayunga Team-Up

Dar es Salaam — Kleyah this week released her latest video titled Boom Bye Bye, collaboration with Trace Airtel star Mayunga which was directed by Destro from Wanene Entertainment.

The songstress is known for her other songs such as the breakthrough single propelled her to stardom is proving to her fan base that she was not a one hit wonder.

Songs such as the 'African Drum', 'Sioni', 'Msobe Msobe' and 'Lover's Eyes' became a staple on the airwave in Tanzania and beyond.

Mayunga on the other hand, after winning the Trace Airtel contest went got on to a flying start with his release of Please Don't Go featuring US artiste Akon.

Boom Bye Bye a mid tempo song is likely to push their careers to a different level with the video already attracting several views on YouTube.