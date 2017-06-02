Namibia: Final Women's Hockey Squad Selected

NAMIBIA's final senior women's hockey squad has been announced, following a training camp in South Africa last week.

A squad of 21 players was announced earlier this year in preparation for the Indoor Africa Cup of Nations which takes place in Swakopmund from 23 to 25 June, and it has now been whittled down to the final 12.

Unam's inspirational captain Maggie Mengo leads the team, which includes seven players who are currently studying and playing in South Africa.

The other local-based players are Berencia Diamond and Ina Louis of Unam, and Marcia Venter and Dure Boshoff of Windhoek Old Boys.

Namibia's South African based players are Petro Stoffberg, Jerrica Bartlett, Jocelle Deysel, Sune Ludwig, Phia Gerber, Gillian Hermanus and Zalia Duvenhage.

The non-travelling reserves are Fenesta Pienaar and Sonet Crous, while the team is coached by Erwin Handura, with Luke Pennefather the assistant coach and Tersia Venter the team manager.

Some of the players who have dropped out from the original training squad include Lidia Simon, Jeani Holz, Natalia Haifete, Esther Beukes, Kazembire Tjipura and Hester Neethling.

Handura said the training camp at the 'Hockey Farm' in Witbank was very successful.

"It went very well and I'd say it's the best training camp we have had yet. We played five matches against the u18 men's team of the Mpumalanga Mambas, drawing three and losing two, so I was happy with our performances," he said.

Handura said the team will hold a final training camp, a week before the tournament from 16 to 18 June, although he was not sure where it would be.

"We want to play at least five practise matches against top class opposition, because I want to give us the best possible chance to win the tournament. It could be in Namibia or South Africa, we still need to finalise that," he said.

Handura added that he will be accompanied by Mengo and Louis on a trip to Luderitz this weekend to conduct hockey clinics for coaches and learners of three Primary Schools in Luderitz, namely Naiutilus Primary, Diaz Primary and Helen van Rhijn Primary Schools.

"It's part of our commitment to honour our relationship with our sponsor Seaflower, so we are looking forward to the clinic and expect about 60 u12 boys and girls to attend," he said.

The Indoor Africa Cup of Nations tournament will see Namibia competing against South Africa and Zimbabwe for a place at the 2018 Indoor World Cup which will be held in Berlin, Germany.

The Seaflower Namibia Women's squad is as follows:

Maggie Mengo (captain), Petro Stoffberg, Berencia Diamond, Jocelle Deysel, Marcia Venter, Jerrica Bartlett, Sunelle Ludwig, Ina Louis, Phia Gerber, Gillian Hermanus, Dure Boshoff and Zalia Duvenhage.