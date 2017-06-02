2 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - FNLA Eligible to Run for This Year's Election

Luanda — The FNLA became the second political force to receive the ruling of the Constitutional Court (TC), which allows it to participate in the general election, to take place on August 23 this year in the country.

The representative of the FNLA candidacy list, Gabriel Simão Gaspar, who received the ruling, told the press that his party will work to recover lost space in the national political arena.

The politician appealed for the unity of the militants, friends and supporters of the FNLA so that in the elections of this year the party founded by Holden Roberto may achieve good results.

