2 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Calls for Voters' Turnout in Polling Stations

Sumbe — The voting-eligible population in the coastal Cuanza Sul province were on Thursday urged by the local governor, Eusebio de Brito Teixeira, to flock to the polling stations with discipline and patriotic sense, in the general election, set for August 23 this year.

"I want to appeal to the citizens to participate in an orderly and civic way in the different stages of the electoral process and flock the polling stations", the governor said at the end of a meeting with former combatants and motherland veterans.

He added that everyone should do it in the voting table that each one indicated when registering or updating the voter card.

Eusebio de Brito Teixeira also stressed that the country counts on the collaboration of the motherland veterans in this process.

