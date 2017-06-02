Angola: Environment Minister Reiterates Fight Against Poaching

Luanda — The Environment minister, Fátima Jardim, defended Thursday in Luanda the continuity in the fight against poaching and the illegal killing of threatened and endangered species throughout the country.

The minister said so at the opening of the conference on World Environment Day (5 June), when she was visited by the delegation of the Council of Ministers of the Central African Forest Commission (COMIFAC), discussing issues related to this organization.

In her speech, Fátima Jardim stated that the motto of the event "Poaching and the Illegal Combat of Species in extinction" is pertinent, since it requires redoubling actions aimed for the preservation and conservation of both fauna and flora.

"We need to maintain a partnership of better management of species and natural resources that Angola has in terms of tourism and, for this reason, it is important to participate in COMIFAC, as the country has been playing an observer role for some time" , said the minister.

According to her, the management of Africa's natural resources is one of the richest in the world's biodiversity, and therefore there is a need to maintain a partnership to better manage species and resources.

On his turn, COMIFAC secretary, Raymond Ndomba, recalled that Angola is one of the countries whose membership in the organization has been expected since 2005 during its representation as a member of the Summit of Heads of State of Central Africa.

On the other hand, he added that after a number of fruitful contacts, the management team of the COMIFAC Executive Secretariat received the invitation of the Angolan Environment Minister to visit the country in the framework of the World Environment Day, a date that aims to indicate positive actions of protection and preservation of the environment, as well as to alert populations and governments to the need to save wildlife.