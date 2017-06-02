Roads leading to local Mucheke Stadium have hurriedly been repaired for President Robert Mugabe's youth rally scheduled this Friday.

A private company was reportedly hired this week to resurface the roads which were last repaired decades ago.

Roads around the country, especially in cash-strapped urban areas, are in an appalling state, most littered by potholes which are blamed for fatal accidents.

However, the authorities appear to have scrambled to ensure the 93-year-old Mugabe is spared the daily jolt and judder most Zimbabweans must cope with on the country's roads.

The veteran leader is in town for a day to address youths from his ruling Zanu PF party as he launches his campaign for re-election next year.

Ministers Sydney Sekeramayi, Patrick Zhuwao and Ambrose Mutinhiri were in Marondera Thursday to ensure all the road cracks are papered over for Mugabe's visit.

"We are here to ensure there are no issues that can complicate things and that the people attend the event and get the way forward for our country from the President himself," Sekeramayi told state media.

"Being the first province to host the meetings, we are obviously under pressure, but we are able to deal with that without any real set back.

"The leadership is here and if there are any issues which are observed as weak points, they will be addressed."

Mutinhiri, who is minister of state for the province added; "All roads will lead to Rudhaka Stadium.

"We have done the necessary preparations as we have more than 200 buses and trucks to ferry people to the venue."