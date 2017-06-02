Ghana: Actress Defends Juliet Ibrahim From Instagram Troll

Photo: Juliet Ibrahim.

Top Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has defended Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim from an Instagram troll.

The two actresses who have been close in the last few weeks were complimenting each other Instagram when a troll barged into their friendly conversation.

The troll told Juliet Ibrahim to focus on getting married. Mercy Johnson was having none of it and slammed the troll.

"You look foolish and you just showed everyone that you truly are foolish... May Gold help u to learn how powerful words are and how to mind your business." Mercy Johnson surely gave him a piece of her mind.

Yesterday, Wednesday, May 30, 2017, Mercy Johnson called out Arik Airline for cancelling her flight without prior notice. She booked a flight to see her family but according to her, the airline disappointed her after cancelling the flight without prior notice.

Arik Air later apologised in a statement that was sent exclusively to Pulse. "We sincerely apologise to the affected passengers and want to assure them of a safe, on-time and friendly service at all times," said Public Relations and Communications Manager of Arik Air, Adebanji Ola.

On May 18, 2017, Juliet Ibrahim blasted Nollywood actress Empress Njamah for saying women are to blame for domestic violence.

"KARMA IS A B*TCH! When it comes barking up your own tree or in ur family; please preach ur wisdom that time... #whatApity and we call ourselves celebrities! When people decide to sit and form advisers they should think twice before talking honestly" she wrote in a passionate and lengthy Instagram post.

Juliet Ibrahim grabbed headlines last month when she revealed she has had sex on the beach before.