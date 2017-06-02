2 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Radio CEO in Calabar

A former Commissioner for Information in Cross River, Patrick Ugbe, has been abducted for by some unidentified gunmen.

Mr. Ugbe, who is currently the Managing Director of Hit Fm 95.9, was said to have been kidnapped at about 8.20 p.m. on Thursday night at Ekpo Iso Street, Ikot Ansa, Calabar.

A witness, Ekpo Abasi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Mr. Ugbe was kidnapped by five unidentified gunmen who stormed the area in a Toyota Camry car.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident.

"We are aware of the incident. The case has been reported to us.

"We have dispatched our men and those from the Intelligence Department to hunt for the kidnappers and rescue the victim safely," she said.

Aside being Information Commissioner, Mr. Ugbe also served as Chief Press Secretary and Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the eight-year tenure of Liyel Imoke as governor of the state. (NAN)

