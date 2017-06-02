2 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Basketball - Angolan U-19 Team Train Ball Circulation Aspects

Luanda — Ball movement from defense to pressing attack and rehearsed plays dominated Thursday morning the training session of the Angolan national under19 basketball team at Luanda?s multipurpose pavilion of Kilamba, with a view to their participation in World Cup, to take place on 1-9 July in Egypt.

For about two hours, it was remarkable the interventions of coach Raul Duarte for corrections and the session culminated with free throws, exercises of stretches and a brief conversation between technical team and players.

At the end of the practice, the coach said that despite a few days of work, the squad is showing maturity in the tactical and technical aspects, fruit of years of getting together in group.

"There is a great willingness and ability of the players, and for me it is always a pleasure to be able to exploit to the maximum the dynamics that the group has presented", he stated.

