2 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto Thrash Petro, Regain Provincial Title

Luanda — 1º de Agosto women's handball team regained the Luanda Handball Championship after thrashing Petro de Luanda by 25-10, in the second playoff match.

After defeating Petro by 25-21 in the first playoff game, played at the best of three games, with a good defense and efficiency in the attack 1º de Agosto had no trouble to secure a second straight win and retain the provincial title.

The two teams will now focus on the preparation of the National Women's Handball Championship set for July in Luanda.

