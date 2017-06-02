2 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Constitutional Court Validates Candidacies for Election

Luanda — The Constitutional Court of Angola concluded on Thursday the validation of the candidacies of five Angolan political parties and an electoral coalition for the general election, to take place on August 23 of this year.

These are the parties of MPLA (acronym for the Popular Liberation Movement of Angola), UNITA (National Union for the Total Independence of Angola), FNLA (National Liberation Front of Angola), PRS (Social Renovation Party) and APN (National Patriotic Alliance), which is joined by Angola's Broad Convergence of Salvation-Electoral Coalition (CASA-CE).

MPLA, UNITA, FNLA, PRS and CASA-CE have already participated in past elections, while the only newcomer is the APN party.

The election will elect the President and Vice-President of the Republic, as well as 220 deputies to the National Assembly (Parliament).

