The Gambian leader, President Adama Barrow, would leave The Gambia at midday tomorrow, Saturday, to attend the 51st meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government Summit.

The daylong meeting takes place on the 4th June 2017 in Monrovia, Liberia.

A press release from the State House said those invited to see the president off are requested to be at the airport half an hour before the scheduled departure for the usual ceremonies.