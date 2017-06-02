Namibia: Judgement Reserved in Treason Trial Damages Lawsuit

A HIGH Court judge has reserved judgement in a massive damages claim brought against the state and prosecutor general by the first person acquitted in the main Caprivi high treason trial.

Judge Shafimana Ueitele reserved judgement in the damages claim in which former high treason accused Rodwell Kasika Mukendwa is suing the Namibian government, the prosecutor general and the minister of safety and security for more than N$36,7 million after hearing closing arguments in the Windhoek High Court on Wednesday.

Judge Ueitele said he would hand down his judgement on 24 November, or earlier if it is ready before that.

Mukendwa (74) spent nearly 13 years in prison as an awaiting-trial detainee before he became the first of the accused in the main Caprivi high treason trial to be found not guilty.

He was arrested at Katima Mulilo near the end of August 1999 - about four weeks after armed separatists had carried out surprise attacks on government-linked targets at the Zambezi region town - and was in jail until he was acquitted and freed on 10 August 2012.

Mukendwa was pronounced not guilty on all charges after the prosecution conceded, following the close of its case, that it did not prove that he was guilty of any of the 278 charges on which he and 119 co-accused stood trial from March 2004.

In the damages claim that Mukendwa launched after his acquittal, he is alleging that he was unlawfully arrested and detained, and then subjected to a malicious prosecution.

The question whether the government and PG should be held liable to compensate Mukendwa for damages he claims to have suffered as a result of his arrest, detention and prosecution, is the only part of his lawsuit that judge Ueitele has to decide at this stage. The amount of money that Mukendwa should receive as compensation would have to be determined once the judge rules government and the PG liable.

Senior counsel Andrew Corbett, who leads Mukendwa's legal team, argued on Wednesday that there was no evidence to justify Mukendwa's arrest and charging at the time he was first arrested. After witness statements in which he was implicated in connection with an attempt to secede the then Caprivi region from Namibia were recorded in 2000, though, there was evidence on which a prosecution against Mukendwa could be instituted, Corbett conceded.

However, by June 2006, Mukendwa's prosecution reached a key point, because that was when the last witness who was expected to give evidence against him testified in the treason trial, without implicating Mukendwa, Corbett said.

While he could not say there was malice on the part of the prosecution in the trial, there was gross negligence and recklessness, because the prosecution failed to review the evidence against Mukendwa, and as a result failed to realise that the case against him could not be proven, Corbett argued. The result of that alleged negligence was that Mukendwa was kept in jail, and remained an accused in the trial for more than six years after the case against him had collapsed, he also argued.

The prosecution's failure to review the evidence against Mukendwa resulted in an intention to injure him, which should prove that he was maliciously prosecuted, Corbett argued.

Acting on behalf of government, the PG and the minister, senior counsel Ishmael Semenya argued that the focus of a malicious prosecution claim was the initiation of the prosecution. In Mukendwa's case, there had been sufficient evidence to prosecute him, with the result that the ensuing prosecution had been lawful, Semenya said.

He also argued that a finding that someone was maliciously prosecuted could not be based on the continuation of a prosecution after a certain point in a trial.

Mukendwa's claim should be dismissed, Semenya said.

Thabang Phatela and Profysen Muluti are representing Mukendwa with Corbett. Semenya, Sisa Namandje and government lawyer Chipo Machaka have been representing the three defendants.