Namibia: High Court Gets Two New Judges

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has appointed two new High Court judges, the Judicial Service Commission announced yesterday.

The two new judges, Boas Usiku and Hannelie Prinsloo, are both currently acting judges of the High Court, and have been appointed as permanent judges with effect from the beginning of July, it was announced. Usiku has been an acting judge since September last year, while Prinsloo has been acting on the High Court bench since February this year.

Prinsloo has been a magistrate since 1996, and was a principal magistrate at the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court. She obtained law degrees from the University of South Africa and the North-West University (Potchefstroom campus), also in South Africa.

Usiku was admitted as a legal practitioner at the end of 1996, and has been a partner in the law firm Shikongo Law Chambers in Windhoek since 2007. He has a law degree from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

With the appointment of Usiku and Prinsloo, the High Court will have a complement of 16 permanent judges. Four of the judges are female, and three are based at Oshakati. Long-serving acting judges Collins Parker and Kobus Miller left the bench at the end of March. Parker had been on the bench for 11 years, and Miller for six years.