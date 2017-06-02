1 June 2017

Tanzania: Global Hotel Chains Venture Into Zanzibar

By Apolinari Tairo

Global hotel chain Marriott International has announced that it will open a hotel in Zanzibar to tap into the isle's tourism business.

The planned $330 million hotel will be part of the Amber Resort complex, and the largest accommodation facility occupying 1,750 hectares of Indian Ocean coastline in the northeast of the island.

It is expected to be operational in four years.Marriot Middle East and Africa president Alex Kyriakidis said the hotel design will combine modern architecture and a touch of Zanzibar culture to bring a "unique feeling of Tanzanian hospitality."

"This development will be a catalyst for premium tourism to Zanzibar and Tanzania in general, and will also feature East Africa's first signature golf course," he said.

The Zanzibar Amber Resort, a mixed-use project, will offer a retail souk, a tropical aqua park, a marina, an equestrian centre and international polo club, Mr Kyriakidis added.

Anantara Hotels and Resorts

Anantara Hotels and Resorts, another leading hotel chain, has also announced the development of Anantara Zanzibar Resort, expected to open in three years, featuring 100 guestrooms.

Minor Hotels chain CEO Dillip Rajakarier said the new accommodation and tourist service facility will be their first property in the region."The development of Anantara Zanzibar Resort marks a key strategic move that provides synergy and diversifies Minor Hotels' well-established presence in East Africa, complementing the Elewana collection of luxury safari camps, lodges and beach resorts in Tanzania and Kenya", Mr Rajakarier said.

Verde Hotels from South Africa is a new entrant in Zanzibar, developing and managing the Mtoni Marine Hotel.

The company has entered into a joint venture with Bakhresa Group, a local Tanzanian company.

The Cape Town-based hotel group will run the 142 room facility.

Bakhresa Group chairman Said Bakhresa said they will run Mtoni Hotel under the name Hotel Verde Zanzibar.

Verde Hotels director Samantha Annandale said they chose Zanzibar for its strong position in regional tourism.

