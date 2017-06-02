Lesotho: Fine Weather Predicted for Polls

Photo: Lesotho Times

Voters braced the chilly morning weather to vote at Malumeng Primary School, in Thabana-Morena constituency.

THE Meteorological Department has predicted generally fine and warm weather for Saturday, when the country holds its snap polls.

This follows concerns in some quarters that bad weather would prevent thousands of voters from casting their votes in the snap polls that were announced by King Letsie III in March after the opposition combined to bring down the Pakalitha Mosisili-led seven parties' coalition government in a no confidence vote in parliament that same month.

With this year's polls taking place in winter, there were concerns about the possibility of snowfall particularly in the highlands negatively affecting the poll turnout.

In a statement dated 30 May 2017, the Lesotho Meteorological Services (LMS) said fine weather can be expected over the weekend.

"Fine and warm weather but mild in the highlands is focused on Friday and Saturday. However, the mornings and evenings are expected to be cold. The same conditions are expected to prevail on Sunday," part of the statement reads.

"The forecast weather conditions are therefore not expected to hamper the voting process. However, the nation is advised to dress warmly. The nation is also advised to listen to radio and television for regular updates."

In an addition, the acting director of LMS, Mokoena France said, "the forecast was mainly influenced by the need to inform people what the weather will likely be on the polling day so that they can go and vote without any problems as we see no bad weather in forecast on the day".