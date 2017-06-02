2 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia Drops in FIFA Ranking

By Anthony Kokoi

Ahead of its first match against Zimbabwe in the 2019 African Cup of Nations' qualifiers, the national football team, Lone Star, dropped ten places in the June Fifa Coca Cola monthly ranking to 151st position, from the previous 141st.

Lone Star's recent poor performances in continental competitions have contributed to the team's continuous fall in the Fifa monthly ranking.

It may be recalled that Lone Star dropped 39 places to 141st in April after they failed to qualify for the 2017 African Nations' Cup held in Gabon.

With the current rank (151) the task is now up to the team to put up a better performance in the pending Nations' Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on June 11 in Harare.

Head coach James Debbah has reported that someone has made selections for the game against Zimbabwe without his knowledge.

Also, Africa's leading nation, Egypt, has dropped one position to 20 in the FIFA global football ranking this month, but still leads the continent in global rankings ahead of Senegal (27), Cameroon (32), Nigeria (38) and Democratic Republic of the Congo (39). The Pharaohs (Egypt), who were ranked in the global top ten in 2010 during their golden era after three successive Africa Cup of Nations' wins (2006, 2008 and 2010), have changed places with Costa Rica in the June ranking.

Top 10 African teams:

Egypt (19) 27. Senegal (30) 32. Cameroon (33) 38. Nigeria (40) 39. DR Congo (41) 41. Tunisia (42) 41. Burkina Faso (35) 47. Ivory Coast (48) 49. Ghana (45) 53. Algeria (54)

