press release

Dropped Patriotic Front legal counsel Tutwa Ngulube has called for the halting of the 2021 candidate debate saying it is too early.

Ngulube said that it was wrong to start talking about who will be the party's candidate in 2021 as the debate was distractive.

PRESS STATEMENT

WHO IS THE PF CANDIDATE FOR 2021?

Ladies and gentlemen, colleagues in the party and media institutions. I wish to take a professional stance over this matter. I have heard several discussions over who the PF Presidential candidate is for 2021 with Hon. Kambwili and Hon Kampyongo taking very strong positions over the matter.

As a senior member of the party I wish to advise that both Honourable members are my colleagues in Parliament and know the channels to be employed over this matter.

I advise that if senior members openly differ in the media, we risk confusing the grassroot and will scare away new members.

This debate for now is unnecessary and has the potential of detracting His Excellency the president from delivering the much needed development in kabwe central where all the roads need attention.

Lastly I urge all the parties to exercise maximum restraint in responding to queries over this matter and allow the president to enjoy his tenure without pressure from anywhere.

As the lawyer who was in charge of the same dispute in November 2014 and who was very instrumental in restoring the sanctity of the PF constitution I find that its too early for people to differ over this matter.

I think the party must impose sanctions on people openly debating this matter and must refer to the central committee anyone who does not heed president Lungu's previous directives that all the party must concentrate on delivering development and recruiting new members as opposed to beakering.

Those early endorsements are unnecessary right now as we don't have elections this year. We still have to wait for a time when party campaigns will be opened.

I thank you.

HON. TUTWA SANDANI NGULUBE

MP. KABWE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

#LEGAL COUNSEL

#HEAD OF THE PF- LEGAL CRACK SQUAD

#PRESIDENTIAL RETURNING OFFICER