1 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #GuptaLeaks and Team Zuma - What's Next?

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Atul Gupta
Atul Gupta (file photo).
analysis

Early on Thursday, amaBhungane and Scorpio released what promises to be the beginning of a series of explosive revelations about the relationship between the Gupta family, their employees, and SA government officials. The Gupta e-mails trove is full of evidence of how the family were able to get their way, how they were able to land incredibly lucrative deals, and how they've been ripping off every South African. Still, in the strange and slightly twisted current politics of our democracy, the real question is actually this: What's Next? For President Jacob Zuma, his officials, and particularly, the Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The reaction to the publication of the articles based on #GuptaLeaks that have so far been trawled through was always going to be fast, loud and furious. So many people have so much to say. There are so many facts to check, payments to examine and dots to join. It's not surprising. Public sentiment is so against the Gupta family right this moment, that if they did have a social life outside their Saxonwold compound, you would probably find restaurants who refused to serve them, and waiters who would spit in their food. But in the...

More on This

#GuptaLeaks - Bell Pottinger - Spinner of a Web for 'Pioneers of Economic Transformation'

The recent cache of leaked Gupta emails support claims made in an anonymous report earlier this year that controversial… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.