South Africa: #GuptaLeaks and Team Zuma - What's Next?

analysis

Early on Thursday, amaBhungane and Scorpio released what promises to be the beginning of a series of explosive revelations about the relationship between the Gupta family, their employees, and SA government officials. The Gupta e-mails trove is full of evidence of how the family were able to get their way, how they were able to land incredibly lucrative deals, and how they've been ripping off every South African. Still, in the strange and slightly twisted current politics of our democracy, the real question is actually this: What's Next? For President Jacob Zuma, his officials, and particularly, the Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The reaction to the publication of the articles based on #GuptaLeaks that have so far been trawled through was always going to be fast, loud and furious. So many people have so much to say. There are so many facts to check, payments to examine and dots to join. It's not surprising. Public sentiment is so against the Gupta family right this moment, that if they did have a social life outside their Saxonwold compound, you would probably find restaurants who refused to serve them, and waiters who would spit in their food. But in the...