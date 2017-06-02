South Africa: #GuptaLeaks - The Day Our World Tilted

analysis

I woke to the news of #GuptaLeaks on Thursday morning, and felt the world tilt. It is not as though any even partially informed citizen doesn't strongly smell the odour of theft and authoritarian consolidation of power that is our government. But smoking guns are difficult to come by in a paranoid state. And now we have an entire smoking artillery battalion - large, hot, co-ordinated and without camouflage.

The deep state is laid bare now. Even the first few articles, the kickbacks, the Gupta-approvals of ministerial recruitment, the private flights with money launderers, the second homes - these look like an early salvo. A couple of hundred thousand of unique e-mails and a trove of related documents is kryptonite for those who have broken the law and feathered their considerable nests. There will be explosions aplenty.

But there will also be heads that will roll. Metaphorically and literally. And they may be the wrong ones. Any expectation that the guilty will hide their faces and head for the hills is naive. The Zuma cabal is going to hit back. A couple of pro-Zuma thugs protesting threateningly outside the home of a straying politician (as happened last week) is going...