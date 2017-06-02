1 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #GuptaLeaks - The Day Our World Tilted

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Atul Gupta
Atul Gupta (file photo).
analysis By Steven Boykey Sidley

I woke to the news of #GuptaLeaks on Thursday morning, and felt the world tilt. It is not as though any even partially informed citizen doesn't strongly smell the odour of theft and authoritarian consolidation of power that is our government. But smoking guns are difficult to come by in a paranoid state. And now we have an entire smoking artillery battalion - large, hot, co-ordinated and without camouflage.

The deep state is laid bare now. Even the first few articles, the kickbacks, the Gupta-approvals of ministerial recruitment, the private flights with money launderers, the second homes - these look like an early salvo. A couple of hundred thousand of unique e-mails and a trove of related documents is kryptonite for those who have broken the law and feathered their considerable nests. There will be explosions aplenty.

But there will also be heads that will roll. Metaphorically and literally. And they may be the wrong ones. Any expectation that the guilty will hide their faces and head for the hills is naive. The Zuma cabal is going to hit back. A couple of pro-Zuma thugs protesting threateningly outside the home of a straying politician (as happened last week) is going...

More on This

New Batch of Emails On 'Zuptagate' Scandal Released

Two South African media organizations have released more documents alleging improper dealings between President Jacob… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.