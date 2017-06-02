Kenya: Boniface Oluoch On Harambee Stars Qualification Chances

Since silently taking over from Arnold Origi as Harambee Stars first choice keeper 16 months ago, Boniface Oluoch has hardly put a foot wrong.

Harambee Stars have not lost in all the eight matches he has featured in.

He has only conceded four times on those eight outings, once each against Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo in friendly matches.

The other two goals went past him during that 2-1 win against the Republic of Congo at home, and a one-all draw against former African champions Zambia in Ndola. This was during Stars' unsuccessful 2017 Africa Nations Cup qualification campaign.

During this spell, Kenya has improved by 31 places to position 74 in the Fifa rankings.

He conceded a 14 goals in 30 SportPesa Premier League fixtures last season, the least in the competition that year.

The 2016 SportPesa Premier League Best goalkeeper award, however, went to Patrick Matasi of Posta Rangers.

Despite these impressive numbers, the 30-year-old Gor Mahia shot stopper is opting for a cautious approach ahead of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers which starts on June 10.

Kenya will be away to Sierra Leone in Free Town on June 10.

With the Norway-based Origi completely out of the picture ahead of the face-off against the Leone Stars, it is almost certain Stars coach Stanley Okumbi will select Oluoch - formerly at Tusker - to man the goal, at the expense of the equally impressive Matasi and James Saruni.

"You have to appreciate that Sierra Leone are a good side with some quality players. That said, we have prepared well for this assignment, by playing friendlies, and fine tuning on what we needs to be done. I believe we will return with impressive results," Oluoch explained.

"To stand a chance (of qualification) we need to first keep it tight at the back. It is not up to me alone to make that happen, but I have confidence in the defence and the whole team. I am also sure we will have a better campaign and qualification is the target."

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch during a training session on November 11, 2016 in preparation for their international friendly match against Mozambique. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya are in Group F together with Ethiopia and four-time Africa champions Ghana.

Only one team from the pool is guaranteed an appearance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. At the same time, South African based duo Joseph Okumu and Brian Mandela were the first of the 13-man foreign contingent to report to camp in Machakos on Thursday.

The team will have an open day training session at the Machakos County Stadium at 10am Friday morning.