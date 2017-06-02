South Africa: Klaasen, Ram Exit French Open

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his American doubles partner, Rajeev Ram , were eliminated from the French Open on Thursday when they lost in the second round.

The eighth-seeded pairing lost 7-5, 6-4 to the Czech duo of Jiri Vesely and Roman Jebavy.

Earlier in the week, Klaasen and Ram defeated the French duo of Kenny de Schepper and Vincent Millot 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in the first round.

Klaasen and Ram have formed a formidable partnership in recent years and have won four titles together, including two in 2017.

There was, however, better news for South Africa's top singles player, Kevin Anderson , who shocked Australia's Nick Kyrgios 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in their second round encounter.

Source: Sport24