Kenya: Kakamega Battle Musingu in Boys' Football Final

Former national champions Kakamega High School will battle Mukumu Secondary School in the boys' football final in the Kakamega County Secondary Schools Term 2 "B" Games on Friday.

Kakamega, who are popularly known as "Green Commandos", beat former national champions Musingu 2-0 in a fiercely contested semi-final encounter at Malava Secondary School.

Kakamega, under coach Brenden Mwinamo, found the opener in the 18th minute through Joshua Otieno and held on the lead up to half time.

Musingu, under tactician James Amwoga, returned a rejuvenated side from the break and almost grabbed the equaliser in the 55th minute but Derrick Anami's shot went over the crossbar.

After a series of misses from Musingu, Kakamega doubled their lead to leave their opponents stunned.

Henry Juma capitalised on a defense lapse to hit the roof of the net after a well-worked counter attack by Kakamega.

In the second semi-final match, Mukumu overcame Koyonzo Secondary 2-0 to set up the Kakamega showdown.

Mwinamo said the slippery ground, caused by rains pounding the region, disrupted their playing pattern.

"I have talked to the players with a view of rectifying some mistakes they made on the field. They are in good form to confront our opponents in the final," Mwinamo added.

Mukumu coach Patrick Fundia said they would treat the final match "just like any other encounter".

"All teams are affected by fatigue due to the many matches they played. We shall, however, do our best to ensure we lift the title this year," Fundia said.

During last year's County final, Kakamega defeated Butere Secondary 3-0. Kakamega proceeded to the Western Region championships where they were eliminated in the group stage.

In the girls' football, defending Queens Ibinzo Secondary will battle it out with Butere Secondary in the final.

Ibinzo defeated Bishop Njenga Secondary 2-1 in the first semi-final match yesterday while Butere overpowered Mwira Secondary 2-1 in the other last four encounter.

In the boys' volleyball semi-final matches, Mukumu saw off Lugari Secondary 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-21).

Attackers Dominic Korir and Chrispinus Masika were influential for Mukumu while Lugari made relentless strikes through Felix Kiprotich and Abraham Machan.

In the other semi-final match, defending champions Malava Secondary outwitted Kulumbeni Secondary 3-0 (25-25-20, 25-16, 25-20).

In the girl's category, Mukumu Secondary floored Bulimbo Secondary 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-14) to set up a final showdown against Bishop Sulumeti, who defeated Nangili Secondary 3-1 (25-20, 25-19,18-25, 25-21).