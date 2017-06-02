Nigeria: Vote Out Indebted, Anti-Pay-Rise Politicians, NLC Tells Workers

Abuja — The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on workers to vote out of power public office holders who owe salaries and oppose better wage for them.The president of the congress, Ayuba Wabba, who made the appeal yesterday in Abuja while reacting to complaints of non-payment of emoluments of employees at the local councils by the president of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ibrahim Khaleel, advised workers to obtain their voter's cards for the task ahead.

His words: "We prepare to vote out governors or any political officer holders who is refusing to pay our salary. We can't continue to lament. We have the power, so we must use it this time. Workers, pensioners and their households who are in one way or the other suffering the inhumane treatment of non-payment of workers' wages must vote them out of office in the next elections."

Urging the unions and workers to unite against oppressive employers, the NLC boss noted: "Every member of the labour movement irrespective of the union you belong, must understand that it is only in unity we can achieve our objective. Therefore, we all must in solidarity, play our part in order to achieve success. So, commitment which will of course bring us to working together, is the key."

He continued: "And every leader, no matter the union or association in the movement, must consciously see workers' welfare as very essential in all we do. It is, therefore, important that anytime we have a need for national action, all affiliates must deem it sacrosanct to mobilise members for such."

Wabba also canvassed autonomy for the third tier of government, noting: "Local government areas (LGAs) are very important to the social-economic welfare of every citizen.

"So granting autonomy to the local government system will, in so many ways, make things better for us all. In fact, it will pay the political elite a lot if they strengthen development at the councils. Both influx of people from rural areas to the urban cities and other vices that accompany such migration will drastically reduce."Khaleel, who appreciated the leadership of the NLC, urged the leadership to strengthen ties with its affiliates.