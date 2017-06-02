Nigeria: Unity Bank Drills Students On Financial Skills

Being focused, hardworking and God-fearing have been identified as factors that will lead to achieving success in life, the Managing Director/Chief Executive officer, Unity Bank, Tomi Somefun, has said.

Somefun, who disclosed this at the Children's Day celebration organised by the bank for the students of the Holy Child College, at its head office in Lagos, said the lender was impressed to identify with them.

However, she encouraged them to be serious with their studies and avoid distractions that would jeopardise their future, while imbibing the skills needed to manage finance.

According to the Unity Bank boss, the mission statement of the lender, which is a product of merger of nine banks, is to make superior wealth to stakeholders even as it plans to also make it a choice of every household with core values hinged on empathy, honesty and excellence. "We are not number one yet, but we are aspiring to be," she said.

Giving an insight into how she rose to the peak of her career, the banker narrated her sojourn to accountancy profession as a second degree, even when it was not her choice due to her weakness in Mathematics, but with hard work and being focused she raise the bar of becoming a bank chief.

"If I can do it, you can also do it. You can be anything you want to be. No dream is too big. The first thing I will tell you is to fear God because when you do, you will do the right thing and the sky will not even be a limit for you.

"You have to know what your priorities are. Keep your priorities right. Focus on the right things, have a vision for your life and don't allow anything to distract you," Somefun who is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) told the students.

She charged the girls to avoid distractions that will lead them to fatal consequences, and for students who are addicted to trends on the social media platform, she urged them to dwell on the positive side that will boost their career.

The Administrator of Holy Child College, Antoinette Opara, commended the bank chief on the giant strides attained, especially in her profession. Represented by the Assistant Administrator, Genevieve Ibedu, she also expressed appreciation to the banker for identifying with her alma mater.The highlight of the event was Stephanie Okafor, one of the students, who acted as one-day MD/CEO of the bank.