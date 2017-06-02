Nigeria: Lagos Titled Chiefs Charge Parents, Schools On Pupils' Welfare

Association of Lagos Titled Chiefs has called on parents and school managers to make the welfare of the children a priority and give them adequate care needed to form strong personality.

President of the group and Iya Abiye of Lagos, Dr. Iyabo Foresythe, who made the call at an award ceremony held by the association to reward winners of an essay competition it organised in support of "Lagos@50," said since children are the future leaders, they should be carefully groomed to take up challenges of the future.

She said, "The overall aim of the competition was to get through to the students and relate with them because we are aware of the important role that young people can play towards nation building. They should be well cared for at homes and in schools since they are the future leaders and the pride of every nation."

She said the essay was organised for Lagos state public schools students aged between 15-18 years, with the theme "Building a Better Lagos for the Future."

A student of Ikorodu Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu, Olayinka Esther Mohammed, emerged overall winner of the competition; Gideon Testimony Ogundeko of United Senior High School, Ikorodu, came second; while Boluwatife Rukayat Calfos of Eko Akete Senior Grammar School, clinched the third prize. The three winners were given cash awards and certificates of participation for their feat.

Chairman, Planning Committee, Lagos@50, Bashorun J.K. Randle, said the students' performance was a further prove that quality and standard has improved a great deal in the state's public schools.

He said though only 30 students were shortlisted for the essay competition, the general response was overwhelming. The exercise tested the knowledge of Lagos affairs, versatility on content, organisation, expression and accuracy.

"The efforts of the past and current administration and how to build a better Lagos were articulated in the essays. The essay written by the 30 shortlisted students showed the quality of education received in public schools in the state. The students would definitely have no problem passing English Language examination.'

On what earned her the prize, 15-year old Olayinka told The Guardian, "It's just God's grace and my ability to arrange my content and keep to instructions."