Nigeria: Fayemi Challenges Probe Panel's Competence, Seeks Dissolution

Ekiti has lowest crime rate in Nigeria, says DIG

The former Governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi has challenged the competence of the Judicial commission of enquiry set up by Governor Ayodele Fayose to probe his administration.

He, therefore, urged an Ado-Ekiti High Court for an injunction to restrain the state government and the commission from probing him.In the suit number HAD/57/2017, Fayemi is asking the court to restrain the state governor, the state Attorney-General and members of the judicial commission of enquiry from investigating him as two cases of the planned probe were pending in courts of competent jurisdiction.

Also joined in the suit filed by the Counsel to the Minister, Rafiu Balogun are the Ekiti State House of Assembly and its Speaker.Fayemi is also seeking a declaration that the motion and subsequent resolution of Ekiti Assembly directing Fayose (first defendant) to set up a judicial commission of enquiry to probe his administration was illegal and should be declared null and void.

He is also seeking a declaration that the House of Assembly cannot exercise its power under Section 128 of the 1999 Constitution to direct Fayose to set up a judicial commission of enquiry to investigate his administration when the House had earlier conducted its investigation and submitted its report to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among others.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, South-West Zone, Foluso Adebanjo yesterday disclosed at a stakeholders meeting that Ekiti has the lowest crime rate in the country.

He attributed the development to the competence and professionalism of the officers and men in the state command."The crime rate in Ekiti is very low, in fact, the lowest in the country. The police anywhere in the world cannot do it alone without the cooperation and consent of the people. You need to work with critical stakeholders to achieve a crime-free society," he said.

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and other stakeholders have however, decried the incessant transfer of the Commissioners of Police (CPs) out of Ekiti.noting that the situation always lead to the regrouping of criminals to unleash terror on the people.