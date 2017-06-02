Nigeria: NFF Explains Moses' Absence From Nigeria's Game Against Bafana

As millions of football loving Nigerians continue to ponder the exclusion of Chelsea forward, Victor Moses from the list of players released by Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on June 10, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has risen in defence of the player.

Moses' name was missing from the list released on Wednesday, prompting mixed reactions from Nigerians who feel that something must be wrong between Moses and the NFF considering the importance of the match to the country.

Moses did not feature for the Eagles in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia, which the team won 2-1. He had also missed out from the team in some friendly matches, including those against Mali and Luxembourg in London.

However, the NFF said yesterday that there was nothing wrong in Moses' exclusion from the fast approaching game against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo.

The chairman NFF Technical and Development Committee, Chris Green said in a message to The Guardian yesterday: "Victor Moses has been playing through injury and he is scheduled for surgery soon." There are divided opinions from Nigerians, especially as Moses featured for Chelsea in their FA Cup final last weekend, in which he was red carded.

However, feelers from the Glass House revealed that Moses might have turned down invitation because he is being owed a huge sum of money by the NFF.The footballer is said to be owed around N8.7 million (£15,000) by the NFF being the expenses the player incurred from flight tickets and other expenditure he incurred while on national team duties.