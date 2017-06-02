Nigeria: Victims Recount Ordeal As Kingship Tussle Tears Delta Community Apart

Victims of the wanton destruction and killing in Idumuje-Ugboko kingship crisis are counting their losses and urging the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, to ensure that the brains behind the mayhem are made to face the wrath of the law.

One of the victims, Mr. Kennedy Chuks Iloh, who spoke with The Guardian on telephone, noted that he no longer has a dwelling place as his home has been destroyed by hoodlums allegedly hired by the first son of the late monarch of the town, Nonso Nwoko.

The former king, late Agbogidi Albert Nwoko 111, joined his ancestors in January 2017, and since his demise, the Idumuje Ugboko community has been thrown into crisis following divisions among palace chiefs and some youths in the community.

While some agitators in the community believe that the throne rightfully belongs to the second son of the late king, Uche Nwoko, due to an age-long belief that only the son of a king whose mother is an indigene of the town can lay claim to the throne, others believe that such tradition had long been relaxed, therefore qualifying Nonso to step into the throne of his forefathers.

Positions of both groups contesting for the stool have sharply divided the community and threatened the peace in the kingdom, leading to the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

Narrating the root of the crisis, Iloh said: "The same night the king died, Nonso, his first son was crowned king without the knowledge of palace chiefs. Simply because we called for the investigation of this sacrilege, they destroyed my house; they destroyed the house and cars of Odogwu and Iyase of Idumuje Ugboko.

"We are begging the Inspector General of Police to protect us from the evil of these killers. We now live in fear. I have relocated my family to an undisclosed location after somebody was killed. Government should call the first son to order. He was not prepared by the gods to rule our land. The earlier he realizes that, the better for him.

The Iyase (Prime Minister) of Idumuje-Ugboko, Chief Chris Ogwu, said the panacea for peace to return in the crisis-ridden community is for a peace meeting of stakeholders in the kingdom to be convened to resolve the feud.

"The crux of the matter centers on the controversy in the sudden death of the monarch, the choice of his successor, the ejection of two wives of the late Obi from the palace and the alleged rape of a 15-year old princess in the palace."

Nonso Nwoko, who spoke to The Guardian on telephone, noted that he would send someone who would speak on his behalf.His words: "Listen young man, I cannot speak to you. I would ask one of my brothers in Lagos to speak to you. He would call you."The Guardian waited for over three days for the call before going to press.