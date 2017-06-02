Sudan: Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives Russian Ambassador

University students who refused to leave their dorms during the holiday season were detained by police or forcibly… Read more »

The state Minister has on his part thanked his Russian counterpart for the invitation and said the Sudanese side will consult and coordinate for setting a specific cate for the meeting of the Political Consultation Committee between the two sides.

Khartoum — The state Minister for foreign Affairs, ambassador Atta Al Mannan Bakheet, on Friday received the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Russia, Mirgayas Shirinsky, who conveyed to him and invitation from the Russian state minister for foreign affairs, to visit Russia, heading the Sudan delegation to the meeting of the ministerial political consultation committee between the Sudan and Russia

