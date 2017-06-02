1 June 2017

Somalia: Senior Al-Shabaab Commander Surrenders

By Abdulkadir Khalif

A senior jihadist Al-Shabaab official has reportedly surrendered to the Somali National Army (SNA).

SNA commander Ahmed Mohamed Tredishe said Bishar Mumin Afrah surrendered himself at Hiran in central Somalia.

Gen Tredishe told the Somali National News Agency (Sonna) that the Al-Shabaab official surrendered to the 52th Division of the SNA in Buloburte town, 200km north of Mogadishu.

"Afrah deserted Al-Shabaab and surrendered to SNA, carrying with him two AK47 assault rifles and large amounts of ammunition," said Gen Tredishe.

Demobilisation

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in February offered pardon to any Al-Shabaab member who renounces the jihadist ideology. He promised a demobilisation and reintegration into the mainstream society.

The Al-Shabaab were yet to react to the claims.

Alcoholic drinks

Meanwhile, a lower court at Nugal in Puntland, Wednesday sentenced eight people to varying jail terms for possessing alcoholic drinks.

A total of nine people, eight men and one woman, appeared before the court, all of them accused of being involved in the illegal liquor trade.

The accused were apprehended during security checks in Garowe town, in northern Somalia.

A public prosecutor displayed an assortment of drinks the accused were charged with possessing.

After the hearing, the court sentenced two of the accused to five years in prison for being the owners of the drinks. Six others were given each six months prison terms.

A woman was set free after the judge declared there was no enough evidence for sentencing her.

The possession, sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks is prohibited in Somalia.

